(Eds: Adding details, management quotes) Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) A near five-fold surge in provisions and doubling of dud asset ratio have limited mid- sized private sector lender Yes Bank's net profit growth to 22 per cent for the three months to December at Rs 1,076.9 crore.

But the city-based lender could cushion the impact on its bottom-line with a healthy 40 per cent growth in fee income at Rs 1,422.3 crore, helped by corporate and retail banking commissions.

While the bad loans ratio more than doubled to 1.72 per cent from 0.85 per cent, total provisions soared almost fivefold to Rs 421 crore from Rs 115 crore in the year-ago period and included Rs 289 crore for bad assets.

A capital raising exercise during the quarter resulted in a 0.2 per cent compression in net interest margin to 3.5 per cent, which in turn led to a relatively slower growth in the core net interest income (NII), the bank said.

Despite a 46 per cent growth in advances, the NII was up only 26.8 per cent to Rs 1,888.8 crore, while non-interest income surged 40 per cent to Rs 1,422.3 crore during the reporting period, helped by corporate and retail banking commissions.

The bank, which has been found to have underreported bad loans of over Rs 11,000 crore during the two quarters each of the previous two fiscals, reported a GNPA ratio of 1.72 per cent, which is more than double that 0.85 percentage of bad loans in the year-ago period and 1.82 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Its total provisions shot up almost fivefold to Rs 421 crore from Rs 115 crore in the year-ago period and included Rs 289 crore in those for bad assets.

Managing director and chief executive Rana Kapoor said the bank will not be able to meet its FY18 credit cost guidance of 0.70 per cent, and may breach it marginally as it expects to end up with credit costs of 0.75 per cent.

For FY19 too, the bank expects credit costs to remain elevated at 0.65-70 per cent, Kapoor added.

The bank has set aside Rs 84-crore provisions for potential reverses on the security receipts book, Kapoor said, when asked if he expects the SR book, which now stands at 1 per cent of the overall, to continue causing pain in the form of provisions.

The bank is targeting to push up its provision coverage ratio, which dropped to the mid-40 per cent following the surge in NPAs after the risk-based supervision exercise by RBI, to 60 per cent next fiscal, Kapoor said.

He said the bank does not fear much of an impact from the RBI-mandated resolution in the 40 largest sour assets as it has exposure to only nine of those accounts.

Credit growth was led by the corporate sector advances at 43.6 per cent and Kapoor said sectors like construction, steel, aviation and railways are showing signs of revival.

He also said agriculture and construction can result in slippages going ahead.

The bank has also increased its lending rates by 0.05 per cent for shorter tenor loans on January 1, Kapoor said, adding this is because of market conditions.

It can be noted that its larger competitor Axis Bank had yesterday become the first to come out with a statement on a similar rate action.

The bank scrip closed 0.66 per cent down at Rs 340.25 on the BSE as against a 0.51 percentage point rally in the Sensex. PTI AA BEN BEN .

