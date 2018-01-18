Hardoi (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) Five people, including two women, were killed when the driver of a car lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a pond, police said today.

The incident took place in the Pihani area last night due to heavy fog, they said.

Those killed were identified as Munne (50), Gulez (30), Ashiq Ali (55), Rukhsana (50) and Darkashan (26). PTI Corr ABN GVS .

