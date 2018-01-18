Astana, Jan 18 (AFP) Fifty-two people were killed today when the bus they were travelling on caught fire in northwestern Kazakhstan, the emergency services ministry said in a statement.

"On January 18 at 10:30 am (0430 GMT), a bus caught fire ... 55 passengers and two drivers were on board. Five passengers received medical assistance. The remainder were killed," the ministry said, without elaborating on the cause of the fire. (AFP) NSA .

