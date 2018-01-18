New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Over 80 shops were today sealed in parts of north Delhi by the area's civic body for alleged violation of municipal norms, officials said.

The action on 87 shops were taken on the instruction of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee.

According to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), 33 shops were sealed in Sadar Paharganj Zone, 34 in City Zone, 18 in Karol Bagh Zone and two in Rohini Zone.

The action was taken as these markets had allegedly violated the provisions of Delhi Master Plan 2021 or had done illegal construction or had not paid conversion charges.

The monitoring committee recently held a meeting and more markets are likely to be targeted in coming days.

The BJP-led NDMC House today also saw a war of words with Leader of Opposition (AAP) Rakesh Kumar alleging that Mayor Preety Agarwal did not allow him to speak on the issue of sealing. PTI KND ANB .

