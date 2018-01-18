Machilipatnam(AP), Jan 18 (PTI) The Anti-Corrupation Bureau (ACB) today arrested a panchayat officer for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a house owner.

ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police SVV Prasad Rao told PTI that Panchayat Executive Officer E Hanuman Goud of Pammaru in Krishna district had demanded Rs.7,000 for a new tap connection from a house owner, K Subrahmanyam.

"Subrahmanyam approached ACB Officials and filed a complaint in this connection. Based on the complaint, a trap was laid by the ACB and Goud was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs.7,000 in his office," he said.

He said that a typist in the office, B Nagaallewari , was also arrested as the money was received by the typist.

Further investigations are on, the ACB official added. PTI COR BNM .

