Udhagamandalam, Jan 18 (PTI) A district court here today asked the counsel for the accused in the murder of security guard in the Kodanadu estate, frequented by late J Jayalalithaa, to file a petition seeking the charge sheet copies in Malayalam.

When the bail petitions of Manoj and Dipu, two of the 10 accused, came up for hearing, their counsel Shivakumar requested the judge P Vadamalai to take steps to provide charge sheet copies in Malayalam, since they did not know the 400-page charge sheet given in Tamil, as they hailed from Kerala.

Vadamalai asked the lawyer to file a petition in this regard, when the case would come up on February two.

The estate guard, Om Bahadur, was murdered and another guard Krishna Bahadur Thapa assaulted on April 23, when a group of men barged into the Kodanad estate. PTI Cor NVM RC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.