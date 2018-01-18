New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Shares of Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) today surged 10 per cent after the company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) saw an eight-fold rise in the quarter through December 2017.

The stock gained 8.90 per cent to Rs 252 - its 52-week high - on BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company soared 9.99 per cent to touch its one-year high of Rs 254.20.

Adani Transmission yesterday said its consolidated PAT saw an eight-fold rise at Rs 842 crore in the quarter through December 2017.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 99.28 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Its consolidated income rose to Rs 1,807.81 crore during the period under review as against Rs 734.43 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. PTI SUM ANU .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.