New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Shares of Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) today gave up early gains and ended over 2 per cent lower on profit-booking.

The stock closed the day at Rs 226.45, down 2.14 per cent on BSE. During the day, it had surged 8.90 per cent to Rs 252.

On NSE, shares of the company slipped 1.44 per cent to end at Rs 227.75.

In terms of equity volume, 3.95 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 23 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

Adani Transmission yesterday said its consolidated PAT saw an eight-fold rise at Rs 842 crore in the quarter through December 2017.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 99.28 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Its consolidated income rose to Rs 1,807.81 crore during the period under review as against Rs 734.43 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. PTI SUM SBT .

