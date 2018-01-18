Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Allahabad Bank today became the first public sector lender to offer an employee stock option scheme, under which it will offer 5 crore ordinary shares to its staff.

The proceeds from share sale will be used to raise the badly needed core capital of the bank which has long ago been placed under the prompt corrective action by the Reserve Bank, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said, the issue prices of the programme officially called the 'employee share purchase scheme (ESPS),' was cleared by shareholders at an extraordinary general metting and will be decided by the board and therefore how much it will be able to raise cannot be figured out now.

"The price at which these shares will be issued would be decided by the board or committee of directors", the bank said in an exchange filing. Normally, an employee stock option comes at a good discount.

When contacted, a senior bank official told PTI that the pricing would be decided as per the Sebi formula and the work on that is on.

Despite a rally in the Bankex, the Allahabad Bank counter tanked 2.65 per cent to Rs 69.85 on the BSE whose benchmark rallied for the second day with 0.51 per cent.

The bank may issue shares in one tranches to employees and will complete the transactions in this financial year. PTI HV BEN BEN .

