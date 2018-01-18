New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Almond california prices rose by Rs 100 per 40 kg at the wholesale dryfruits market in the national capital today on increased seasonal demand from retailers and stockists amid low stocks.

Marketmen said rising demand from retailers and stockists due to winter season against restricted arrivals from overseas markets attributed to the rise in almond and its kernel prices.

Almond (California) rose Rs 100 to Rs 17,100-17,300 per 40 kg. Its kernel also edged up Rs 5 to Rs 610-620 per kg, respectively.

Following are today's quotations (per 40 kgs): Almond (California-new) Rs 17,100-17,300, almond-gurbandi Rs 11,900-12,400, almond (girdhi) Rs 4,900-5,000, abjosh afghani Rs 8,000-25,000, almond kernel (california) Rs 610-620 per kg, almond kernel (gurbandi) Rs 700-800 per kg, chilgoza- (Roasted) (1 kg) Rs 2,450-2,500, cashew kernel 1 kg (no 180) Rs 1,080-1,090, cashew Kernel (no 210) Rs 980-990, cashew kernel (no 240) Rs 915-920, cashew kernel (no 320) Rs 815-825, cashew kernel broken 2 pieces Rs 655-760, cashew kernel broken 4 pieces Rs 630-745, cashew kernel broken 8 pieces Rs 550-660, copra (qtl) Rs 15,800-18,300, coconut powder (25 kgs) Rs 4,800-5,500, dry dates-red (qtl) Rs 3,500-12,500, fig Rs 25,000-35,000 (40 kg), kishmish kandhari local Rs 8,000- 10,000 (40 kg), kishmish kandhari special Rs 8,000-20,000 (40 kg), kishmish Indian yellow (40 kg) Rs 3,800-4,500 (40 kg), kishmish Indian green Rs 6,500-8,500 (40 kg), pistachio Irani Rs 1,100-1,200 (1 kg), pistachio hairati Rs 1,395-1,470 (1 kg), pistachio peshawari Rs 1,555-1,600 (1 kg), pistachio dodi (roasted) 750-860 (1 kg), walnut Rs 230-320 and walnut kernel(1 kg) Rs 500-900. PTI DP SUN DPL ANS MKJ .

