New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Aluminium prices were trading up by 1.35 per cent to Rs 142.20 per kg in futures trade today as speculators built up fresh positions, taking positive cues from spot market on improved demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in January went up by Rs 1.90, or 1.35 per cent, to Rs 142.20 per kg in a business turnover of 5,933 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in February was trading higher by Rs 1.65, or 1.17 per cent, to Rs 142.15 per kg in 1,270 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by participants after uptick in demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly influenced aluminium prices at futures trade. PTI KPS SUN SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.