Ghaziabad, Jan 17 (PTI) A CBI court today issued non- bailable warrant against one accused and served summons on two others in the case of death of Justin John Xavier, a student of Noida's Amity University, who drowned in the swimming pool on the college campus in 2009.

The court has ordered the CBI superintendent to serve the NBW on Jatin Kulkarni and summonses on Sayan Roy and Shashank Hari Vyas, the counsel for Justin's family said.

Justin John Xavier, a first-year B.Tech student pursuing the dual aerospace and avionics five-year course at Amity University, drowned in the swimming pool in September 2009.

His family alleged that some senior students had ragged Justin, a resident of Kerala. PTI CORR SMN .

