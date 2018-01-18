Los Angeles, Jan 18 (PTI) Actor-director Angelina Jolie will be honoured by the American Society of Cinematographers with ASC Board of Governors Award.

Jolie will be felicitated with award during the 32nd annual ASC Awards for Outstanding Achievement on February 17 at Hollywood and Highland's Ray Dolby Ballroom.

The Board of Governors Award is given to individuals in the industry whose body of work has made significant and indelible contributions to cinema, the ASC said in a statement.

"Angelina Jolie sets a high standard. She is a true artist, with a strong vision and collaborative spirit. She has also entertained us through her work, but more importantly has brought significant social issues to our attention," ASC President Kees van Oostrum said.

"For her wide-ranging accomplishments, we are honored to present her with our Board of Governors Award," he added.

Previous recipients of the honour include Ridley Scott, Barbra Streisand, Harrison Ford, Christopher Nolan, Warren Beatty, Morgan Freeman, Ron Howard, Sydney Pollack and Martin Scorsese. PTI RB BK .

