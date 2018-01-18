Sikar, Jan 18 (PTI) The body of Army jawan Shamshad Khan, who was martyred in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri town, was buried today with full military honours at his native village in Jhunjhunu.

His body draped in tricolour was brought to Taal village of Jhunjhunu district where local MLAs, government officials paid tribute to the slain soldier.

Floral wreaths were laid after which a contingent of Army jawans fired in the air as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

People from surrounding villages participated in the burial.

KhanÂ’s father Hamid Khan had given services to Rajasthan police whereas his elder brothers Amir Ali and Faiyyaz Khan had also served Army and his younger brother is sub-inspector in state police services.

Chief Minister Vasudhara Raje also condoled the bereaved family saying people of the state and the country are proud of him. PTI CORR AG RCJ .

