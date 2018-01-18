Kannur (Ker), Jan 18 (PTI) An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police was today suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a local CPI-M leader's son on January 10, the police said.

Manoj Kumar (48) attached to Mattanur station in the district has been suspended after a preliminary probe, they said.

A detailed inquiry into the spat between Ashish P Raj, son of CPI-M Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan and the police officer, is going on, the police added.

Raj, who was returning from Bengaluru by bus with a group of girls, which included his cousin, reached Mattanur in the morning of January 10.

The group was returning after a dance competition in Bhopal.

As the girls wanted to use the washroom, Raj took them to the police station and requested police personnel, including the officer, to allow them to use it which was refused.

In his complaint, Raj said the police officer abused them, saying it was not a public toilet.

However, the officer and other police personnel refuted his allegation.

Raj had demanded in an authoritarian manner that they wanted to use the facility, they said. PTI KV BN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.