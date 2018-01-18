New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) German luxury carmaker Audi today launched an all new version of its premium SUV Q5 priced at Rs 53.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The model would be available in two variants priced at Rs 53.25 lakh and Rs 57.6 lakh.

"With a lighter body, a while new design language and a host of new infotainment and innovative features, the all new Audi Q5 us the best vehicle available for our customers who want to enjoy driving whether it is on or off the road," Audi India Head Rahil Ansari told reporters here.

The second generation Q5 now comes with enhanced fuel efficiency, more power aided by reduction in overall weight of the vehicle.

Powered by a 2-litre diesel engine, the SUV can attain a top speed of 218 km/h and delivers a mileage of 17.01 km per litre.

The vehicle also comes with features like seven speed transmission, hill descent assist and three zone automatic air conditioning, 8 airbags and adaptive suspension with damper control.

Audi has sold over 16 lakh units of the model globally till date. PTI MSS MR .

