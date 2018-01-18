Bengaluru, Jan 18 (PTI) It's not an ideal situation for a police department if criminals overpower its personnel. But that's what happened to two Bengaluru Police constables today.

Armed with 303 assault rifle, the two constables were on a patrol duty in the suburban Kodigehalli area early this morning, when they were attacked by a gang of four criminals.

The policemen had received information that a four-member gang was creating trouble in the area around 2.30am.

When the constables - Paramesh and Siddappa - reached the place, they were attacked by the gang with sticks and rods.

The gang members also took away their rifle, the police said.

Following the attack, the injured constables informed the police control room and reinforcement was rushed to the scene of the incident. But the gang members had already moved on.

The two have been admitted to an area hospital for treatment of their wounds.

The police said three teams have been formed to arrest the gang.

This, however, was not the first time when the police department, tasked with the security of the city's residents, has been targeted by criminals.

A couple of days ago, miscreants had attacked a policeman on patrol duty with a machete in Jagjivanram Nagar. PTI GMS SS ABH .

