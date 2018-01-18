Chennai, Jan 18 (PTI) Chennai FC outplayed Thiruvallur DFA 5-1 today to reach the quarterfinals of the Don Bosco-Fr McFerran Trophy All India Football tournament 2018 here.

Marvoti Horizan was the star for Chennai FC with a hat-trick. He found the net in the 26th, 40th and 89th minutes.

Saddam Hussain opened the scoring for Chennai FC in just the third minute.

The team added two more goals through Horizan in the 26th and 40th minutes to go into the break with a 3-0 lead.

The Thiruvallur team pulled one back through Ragu almost immediately after the game resumed in the second half (in the 46th minute).

Sanjai Sharma increased the lead in the 65th minute while Hoizan completed the tally with a goal in the 89th.

Chennai FC will meet Cannanore Spirited Youths Club in the quarterfinal.

Chennai Customs takes on Goa FA in tomorrow's match. PTI SS RC .

