New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Bio-pharmaceuticals firm Biocon today announced a global partnership with Sandoz, a Novartis division, to develop, manufacture and commercialise multiple biosimilars in immunology and oncology for patients worldwide.

Under the terms of the agreement, both companies will share responsibility for end-to-end development, manufacturing and global regulatory approvals for a number of products and will have a cost and profit share arrangement globally, Biocon said in a statement.

Worldwide commercialisation responsibilities will be divided and each company's strengths will be leveraged within specific geographies, it added.

Sandoz will lead commercialisation in North America (US and Canada) and the EU including European Free Trade Association and Balkan states, while Biocon will lead commercialisation in Rest of the World including India, Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Biocon said.

Biocon Chairperson and MD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said: "We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Sandoz for developing a set of next generation biosimilar products." This synergistic partnership will enable us to scale up our capabilities for an 'end to end' play in the global biosimilars space, she added.

Sandoz is committed to increasing patient access to high-quality biosimilars and has five biosimilars currently marketed worldwide, as well as a rich global pipeline, Biocon said.

"Biocon's collaboration with Sandoz addresses some of the biosimilar opportunities beyond the near term opportunities being addressed by Biocon's existing successful global partnership with Mylan," it added. PTI AKT SBT .

