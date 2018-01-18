Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir BJP MLC Surinder Ambardar today cornered the Mehbooba Mufti government in the Legislative Council over the alleged encroachment of land and property of displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

He also accused the state government of not being serious on removing the encroachments and restoring properties of the community.

The MLC had moved a 'Calling Attention Notice' drawing the government's attention towards the alleged encroachment of 11 acres of prime land at Bota Bagh, Mugal Mohalla, Lal Bazaar and Srinagar, and the action taken in this regard.

Minister for Agriculture Production Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura today informed the House that a team of officers under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Srinagar, had been constituted for on spot demarcation of the alleged encroached land in Zoonimar and Sadrabal.

The minister presented in the House the details of the land, names of owners and other information furnished by the team.

Lone also assured eviction, restoration and keeping the land under the safe custody of the Tehsildar concerned on behalf of the district magistrate.

Countering the minister, the MLC alleged that it seemed that the state government was not serious in resolving encroachment cases pertaining to immovable properties of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir.

He also batted strongly for removal of "encroachments by land mafia" and sought the attention of the government.

Ambardar informed the House that it was encouraging that local residents had held a protest recently pressing authorities to restore the encroached land.

He said that for the last three years he had been pursuing many encroachment cases of the community with the government, but there seemed to be no concrete action taken so far.

The MLC also submitted a list of 36 encroachment cases of the community to the Chairman of the House Haji Aniyat Ali and said that a report had been sought from officials concerned on the issue. PTI AB ANB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.