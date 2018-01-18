Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Black pepper rd eased further in an otherwise listless spices market here today due to poor offtake from stockists and retailers.

While all other spices held stable in the absence of any worthwhile buying activity.

Black pepper rd declined by Rs 10 per kg to Rs 440/530 from Wednesday's close at Rs 440/540.

Following are today's closing rates (in Rs) with previous rates in brackets: Black pepper (per kg) 440/530 (440/540), ginger unbleached (per kg) 125 (125), copra office Alappuzha (per quintal) 14,500 (14,500), copra office Kozhikode (per quintal) 14,400 (14,400), copra Rajapur Mumbai (per quintal) 17,000 (17,000), copra edible Mumbai (per quintal) 16,000 (16,000).

PTI BPD SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.