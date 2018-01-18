Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) The police has found the body of an eight-year-old girl, who was missing for the last one week, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

The girl's body was found near the jungles at Rasana village of Hira Nagar yesterday, the police said.

The parents of the girl had lodged a missing person's report in the Hiranagar police station when she did not return home, they said. "We are investigating into the matter as to what actually happened at this stage. Investigation is on," a police official said.

He said that the girl had left her home but did not return. The police has lodged an FIR based on a complaint from her parents.

The official said that the police had searched for the girl but could not trace her.

The body was handed over to the family after conducting postmortem, they said, adding that the medical report of the girl will form the basis for the investigation.

The protests rocked the area with people demanding the culprits be brought to book, the police said.

The government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) headed by sub-divisional police officer Chadawal to probe into this matter, the police said. PTI AB KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.