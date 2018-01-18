MP Congress Ashok Nagar (MP), Jan 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress today demanded that state BJP chief Nandkumar Singh Chauhan be booked in connection with a road accident involving a BJP-owned car that killed two persons here three days ago.

"The car that was involved in the accident here on January 15, in which two persons were killed, is owned by the state BJP, according to its registration details with Bhopal's Regional Transport Office. In place of Chauhan, unidentified persons have been booked in the accident," state Congress spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi told reporters here.

He added that it was "surprising" that a state BJP functionary, Lokendra Parashar, who was in the car when the accident took place, had not been booked.

He said that he suspected the car was was carrying cash to bribe voters for the yet-to-be-announced Mungaoli assembly bypoll in the district.

Refuting the allegations, Parasher said, "I was not in the car. The Congress is playing politics over the deaths of people, which is very unfortunate." He confirmed that the car belonged to the party. PTI COR LAL MAS BNM .

