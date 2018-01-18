Panaji, Jan 18 (PTI) Goa police arrested three persons, including a boy, all hailing from Gujarat for allegedly assaulting a taxi driver at Saligao village, 10 kms away from here today, an officer said.

All the three accused had hired a taxi to visit various places in Goa earlier today, but had refused to pay the fare, police said.

"Accused Sarvesh Singh, Bhavesh Vyas and the minor boy assaulted taxi driver Vinod Kudnekar with a knife when he was driving the vehicle," Saligao Police Inspector Santosh Desai said.

As per the complaint filed with the police, the trio had hired the taxi from Calangute to go to Ponda, but had no money with them to pay the fare.

When the driver asked for money, they admitted that they were not carrying any money and asked him to drop them back to Calangute.

"On their way back to Calangute, the trio started assaulting the driver, with one of them stabbing him on the neck," Desai said.

The driver was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries and is currently undergoing a treatment.

Further investigation is on. PTI RPS NP .

