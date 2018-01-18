Shillong, Jan 18 (PTI) The eldest brother of former Congress legislator from Mawsynram Pynshngain N Syiem was critically injured after two persons stabbed him with a sharp weapon, police said today.

The incident took place at around 10 pm yesterday night when Kynpham N Syiem (40) along with four other friends were returning from work, they said.

The attackers stopped Syiem at Dangar village in East Khasi Hills District and attacked him with sharp weapon leaving him critically injured, SP City S Thamar said.

The accused identified as Kyllangshngain Thongni and Pustirwel Disiar are absconding after the incident, he said.

Kynpham has been admitted in Woodland Hospital.

An FIR have been filed with the police against the two accused.

Pynshngain Syiem is the chief executive member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council and was elected Mawsynram MLA twice. PTI JOP RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.