New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) BSES discoms BYPL and BRPL have announced a cashback scheme for its nearly 40 lakh consumers in Delhi who can earn up to Rs 1,200 by paying their bills on time via a mobile wallet, a BSES spokesperson said today.

The two discoms - BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and BSES Yamuna Power Limited - have partenered with Mobikwik for this scheme. To avail the cashback scheme, a consumer will have to pay the bill from Mobikwik's website or mobile app, the spokesperson said.

A cashback of flat Rs 300 per-month for timely payment of their bills in January, February, and March 2018 will be earned by the consumers.

The consumers can get an additional cashback of Rs 300 for pre-payment of the April bill on or before March 31, he said.

Nearly 40 lakh BSES consumers in Delhi can benefit from the scheme, the spokesperson added. PTI VIT ABH .

