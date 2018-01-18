(Eds: Updating with details of deceased jawan) Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) A Border Security Force jawan was today killed as Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled Indian positions along the International Border in R S Pura sector of Jammu.

"BSF troops are giving a befitting reply," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jammu, Arun Manhas, said.

A BSF personnel died in the heavy shelling. He has been identified as head constable Suresh. He was a native of Tamil Nadu.

The firing and shelling on the Border Out Posts and civilian areas in RS Pura sector started at 2100 hours yesterday, a BSF official said.

Shells fired by Pakistan landed in Arnia belt and hit several villages as well.

"The district administration has asked all its officers to remain in a state of highest preparedness in view of continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistan," he said.

However, the villagers have not been evacuated so far, he said. PTI AB CHT DV .

