Los Angeles, Jan 18 (PTI) Actor Charlie Plummer is in negotiations to star in the sci-fi film "Spontaneous".

The "All the Money in the World" actor is being considered to play the male lead opposite "13 Reasons Why" star Katherine Langford in the film, which will be directed by Brian Duffield, reported Variety.

Duffield is also adapting the script for the movie from a young adult novel of the same name by Aaron Starmer.

The story follows Mara Carlye (Langford), whose life is forever changed when students in her senior class explode for no discernible reason. PTI RB RB .

