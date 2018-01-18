Beijing, Jan 18 (PTI) China's film world is abuzz about Aamir Khan's movie the 'Secret Superstar' slated for release in the country tomorrow, hoping for a repeat of Dangal's historic success.

Khan's Chinese social media account as well as ChinaÂ’s famous film ticketing website maoyan.com have listed the movie titled "mysterious superstar" (Chinese version) for release all over China on January 19.

His account in Weibo akin to Twitter in China provides a link for the movie.

Khan has become household name in China after the success of 'Dangal' last year which raked up over Rs 1,100 crores since it was released in China.

It created history by becoming only 33 film in ChinaÂ’s history to cross RMB one billion and won rare praise from Chinese leaders including President Xi Jinping for its theme.

Most of the Chinese schools recommended the movie for parents and students to get inspiration.

Khan's earlier movie the three idiots also was a success, specially with school and college kids as it dwelled on the theme of monotonous approach towards education focussing just on academic success. PTI KJV ZH .

