Beijing, Jan 18 (AFP) China's economy grew a forecast- beating 6.9 per cent in 2017, picking up steam for the first time since 2010, official data showed today.

Analysts surveyed by AFP had predicted 6.8 per cent growth, which was better than the government target of around 6.5 per cent.

The performance was a welcome uptick for the world's second largest economy, which registered 6.7 per cent growth in 2016, the slowest for more than a quarter of a century.

The reading comes as China kicks its war on pollution into full gear, halving industrial production for some steel smelters and mills this winter.

The national statistics bureau said the economy expanded 6.8 per cent in the final three months of the year, matching its third quarter growth but slightly down from the 6.9 per cent in each of the previous two quarters.

