Bolpur (WB), Jan 18 (PTI) A church decorated with the style and motifs used by Rabindranath Tagore in his works was inaugurated today.

The Infant Jesus Church at Makrampur here was formally inaugurated by Bishop Cyprian Monis of Asansol.

"We have incorporated local traditions of Santiniketan while trying to integrate the church decor with the artistic style of Tagore and popular traditions like open air classrooms which the poet had started," an official of the Kolkata-based organisation that designed the Infant Jesus Church said.

The centre-piece in the church's sanctuary is an imposing banyan tree under which Jesus is seated in lotus position imparting his teaching and blessings to all.

Above the banyan tree is the depiction of the Spirit of Wisdom and Enlightenment.

On the right side of banyan tree is the tabernacle enshrined in the traditional winnowing fan decorated with bamboo background and surrounded by conch shells. On the left side of the tree is Infant Jesus - the patron of the church.

The inside back wall of the church has a 40 feet mural depicting Jesus sitting under a huge banyan tree and holding a child.

He is surrounded by mothers bringing their children to Jesus for his blessings. For the facade of the church, Santhal tribal motifs have been incorporated, highlighting the local culture and traditions of Birbhum district.

The same art form has also been incorporated in the stained glasses adorning the church. PTI COR AKB NN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.