Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) In a bid to involve fishermen in playing a significant role in maritime security by being its eyes and ears, a Coast Guard-organised five-day motorbike rally along the West Bengal and Odisha coasts commenced today.

The rally by the Coast Guard regional headquarter (North East) was flagged off by West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi from the Raj Bhavan lawns here, Coast Guard spokesman Avindan Mitra said.

The rally is aimed at making the fishermen eyes and ears of maritime security agencies to strengthen coastal security network, Mitra said.

Coast Guard (NE) commander inspector general K S Sheoran said that the rally was aimed at maintaining better communication between fishermen and the Coast Guard, which is vital for a strong coastal security framework.

The event, which also marks the celebration of 41st Raising Day of Indian Coast Guard, involves a team of 20 bikers from Coast Guard, Marine Police, and the state Fisheries department.

The rally with 10 motorbikes will pass through colonies of fishermen at the West Bengal and Odisha coast covering around 5000 kilometre.

A medical team accompanying the rally will provide free health check-ups for fishermen enroute. PTI AMR RG .

