Patna, Jan 18 (PTI) Cold wave conditions continued in Bihar today where Bhagalpur was the coldest place in the state at 4.3 degree Celsius.

The state capital, Patna recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degree Celsius.

"Severe cold day" was observed at Supaul and Farbisganj while Bhagalpur and Purnea experienced "cold day", the Met department bulletin said.

"Dense fog or very dense fog in the morning with cold day conditions" has been predicted for Patna, Bhagalpur and Purnea over the next 24 hours while Gaya is expected to have fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later", the Met forecast said. PTI NAC RG .

