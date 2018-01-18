Hooghly (WB), Jan 18 (PTI) A student of a college in Hooghly district has complained to the police that followers of the students' union general secretary tried to kill her by hurling a broken bottle in her stomach inside the campus.

The girl, a B.Com. final year student and sports secretary of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), claimed she was attacked yesterday because she had protested against the general secretary for collecting donations against bogus bill.

Ajay Kumar, Commissioner of Chandernagore police commissionerate, said the police has received complaints from both sides and an investigation was on.

The TMCP general secretary of Bidhan Chandra College, who is the son of the vice-chairman of Rishra Municipality, also filed a police complaint saying the girl was blackmailing him.

Television channels today aired CCTV camera footage of the college union room showing the TMCP general secretary slapping her, hitting her with her handbag, punching and pushing her inside the union room in another incident on December 4.

"I am a TMCP office bearer, but no one came forward to save me," she said.

The footage showed that three-four other persons were present in the union room when she was assaulted.

College Principal Ramesh Kumar said the victim did not inform the college authorities of the incidents but the college would take action based on media reports.

Education minister Partha Chatterjee said he has sought a report from the district Trinamool Congress leader Tapan Dasgupta.

"I have not seen the footage. I heard it is old. But that does not matter," Chatterjee said.

Demanding immediate arrest of the general secretary, she alleged that his followers came to her residence after she lodged the police complaint and threatened to kill her.

She feared that the police might not act as the TMCP general secretary's father is an influential leader of the Trinamool Congress and Rishra Municipality vice-chairman.

The municipality vice-chairman Jahid Hasan Khan, however, said he did not know about the alleged incident.

"How do I know what had happened? It's purely an internal matter of the college. If my son did anything wrong, the police will investigate." PTI COR SCH NN KK SUN NN ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.