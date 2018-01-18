ensure law and order New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Congress and the CPI(M) today said it was up to the central and state governments to implement the Supreme Court's order on the controversial film 'Padmaavat' and ensure law and order.

Congress communications incharge Randeep Surjewala said the decision of the highest court of the land was final and binding.

The onus was now on the central and state governments to take into account the concerns of various communities while maintaining peace, harmony and law and order, he said.

"The Congress believes that the onus lies upon the Centre and states to uphold the Supreme Court judgement and take into account the concerns of different communities as well as maintain peace, harmony and law and order," he said.

The court today cleared the decks for the nationwide release on January 25 of 'Padmaavat', staying the orders and notifications issued by the Rajasthan and Gujarat governments prohibiting its screening.

Surjewala also said the BJP government must realise in hindsight that part of the controversy emerged on account of its contradictory stands - one by the central board of film certification "manned by the BJP" and another by the respective state units.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal lauded the apex court for upholding not just freedom of speech but the right of artistes to present their views and said the states should honour the verdict instead of creating hurdles.

"The Supreme Court should be congratulated for upholding not just the freedom of speech but the right of the artist to present a story in the manner that he/she wishes.

"I welcome the Supreme Court verdict and hope the states concerned honour the verdict and not create hurdles for the implementation on the ground," he told reporters.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat welcomed the judgement and said all states that had earlier blocked the film should immediately lift the ban and let it be screened.

"The Supreme Court has made it very clear that any ban on a film which has been passed by the censor board is completely unacceptable," she said.

"The ban is no longer valid ... after the judgement. And the film should be shown to all," Karat said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra today also restrained other states from issuing such notifications or orders banning the exhibition of the film.

The bench, which also included Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, observed that the states were obliged to maintain law and order.

Several politicians, including some chief ministers, had recently made public statements on the film, with some opposing it, alleging that it distorted historical facts.

The film is based on the saga of the historic 13th century battle between Maharaja Ratan Singh and his army of Mewar and Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Delhi.

The film's sets were vandalised in Jaipur and Kolhapur, while its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was roughed up by members of the Karni Sena, a Rajput group, last year. PTI SKC CSN BDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.