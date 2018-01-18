New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The CPI(M) today advocated for the constitution of a broad-based National Judicial Commission which will deal not only with appointments but also complaints about conduct of judges.

In an editorial in the forthcoming edition of party organ 'People's Democracy', former general secretary Prakash Karat, while focusing on the recent grievances expressed by four Supreme Court judges against the Chief Justice regarding administrative matters relating to the allocation of cases and the constitution of benches, has said that the incident showed "there is need for basic reforms in the judicial system".

"Given the serious issues involved, it will not be proper to brush them under the carpet and declare peace and normalcy has been restored in the Supreme Court. The CPI(M) has been advocating along with democratic lawyers' organisations that a more broad-based National Judicial Commission be constituted which will deal not only with appointments but also complaints about conduct of judges," Karat wrote.

The Left leader also expressed his concern over the independence of the judiciary stating it was often compromised by the pressure tactics adopted by the executive.

In the editorial, he also criticised the government and said that "a major threat is the way the executive is seeking to interfere in the higher judiciary".

"For the past one and half years, the Modi government has been trying to acquire powers to vet and veto appointments to the Supreme Court by demanding inclusion of certain clauses in the memorandum of procedure," Karat stated.

He expressed hope that the collegium as a whole and the full court of judges can discuss and resolve the outstanding issues on the basis of the principle of democratic functioning and transparency. PTI CSN SMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.