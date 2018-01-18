Greater Noida, Jan 17 (PTI) A CRPF ASI, a resident of Gazipur, was shot dead by constable today at the CRPF camp in Sutyana village here, police said.

"The deceased, ASI Manoj Kumar Rai, and accused, constable Sanjiv Kumar, both belonging 177 Battalion of the CRPF, were posted at the Suthiana camp. There was a fight between the two during the morning parade, but others intervened and pacified them. However, they got into a tussle again in the mess later, following which the constable shot the ASI twice with his rifle and killed him," Ecotech 3 Police Station SHO K K Rana said.

Accused Sanjiv Kumar was arrested and the body sent for postmortem, he said, adding that an investigation was underway. PTI Corr IJT .

