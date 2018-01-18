Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) The West Bengal government today decided to provide 5 acre of land each in Rajarhat to Jadavpur University and Calcutta University to set up their centres of excellence there.

The state Cabinet today gave its nod to provide 5.52 acre of land to the Calcutta University in exchange of Re 1 and an annual rent of Re 1, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee today told reporters at the state secretariat.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to provide five acre of land to Jadavpur University under similar condition, he said.

PTI SCH NN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.