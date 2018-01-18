New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Dun & Bradstreet, a global leader in commercial data and insights on businesses, today announced the appointment of Anand Iyer as Director Operations, India.

Anand will be the operations head for the risk management and sales and marketing verticals, a company release said.

"He brings with him incredibly strong credentials and experience which will be vital as we continue our ambitious plans to grow and to enhance our customer engagement further," said Manish Sinha, Managing Director, Dun & Bradstreet, India.

Prior to Dun & Bradstreet, Anand was the Chief Information Officer, heading Technology, Operations and Customer Support functions for National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). At NCDEX, he was responsible for setting up and operationalising the country's first commodities repository, the National e-Repository Ltd. (NeRL).

Iyer has over two decades of expertise working with brands like Datamatics, Smart Stream Technologies. PTI DRR SBT .

