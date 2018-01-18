Los Angeles, Jan 18 (PTI) Music icon Ricky Martin has said it was only when he was on the way to become a father that he decided to come out of the closet as he did not want to lie about his sexual orientation to his children.

The 46-year-old singer, who became a father to twin boys Matteo and Valentino through a surrogate in 2008, said it was "extremely painful" and dangerous for him to reveal his sexuality as it could have had career-ending consequences.

"... Everyone was telling me that it was going to be the end of my career. It was extremely painful for me until I said, 'I can't take it anymore. It's all about me now, it's not about what's happening outside, it's about what I need in order to be happy.' "Then I had my kids, and I said, 'I have to come out.' I mean, I'm not going to lie to these beautiful kids. To lie? No, that's not the point. And you know, life works in cycles, it's very interesting. Look at what I'm doing today, I'm talking on behalf of people that continue to hurt and through acting," Martin said on "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah".

The singer became an international sensation after the success of his song "Livin' La Vida Loca" in 1999 and his personal life emerged as an area of interest due to his large gay following.

Martin, who came out in 2010, told Noah that he grew up in a culture where being a homosexual was considered "evil".

"My friend, you have no idea how it took me a while. The thing is that I was surrounded by friends that were telling me, 'Don't! Don't come out that will be the end of your career.' It was people that love me, people that mean well and people that were just victims of homophobia.

"You know, I grew up in this culture that told me that my feelings were horrible, that my feelings were evil. And if you add to that, you know, that I was like a heartthrob, like a sex symbol." PTI RDS RDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.