Greater Noida, Jan 18 (PTI) Delhi thrashed Himachal Pradesh 6-0 in a Group B preliminary league match of the 72nd Senior National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy here today.

Delhi collected 4 points from 2 games.

The highlight of the match at the Shahdara University was a fine hat-trick scored by Aman Thapa.

Other scorers were Pawan Partap, Shaheen John and Amit Bisht.

Delhi play Punjab on Saturday. PTI AH AH .

