Delhi crush HP 6-0 in Santosh preliminary
By PTI | Published: 18th January 2018 07:55 PM |
Last Updated: 18th January 2018 08:01 PM | A+A A- |
Greater Noida, Jan 18 (PTI) Delhi thrashed Himachal Pradesh 6-0 in a Group B preliminary league match of the 72nd Senior National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy here today.
Delhi collected 4 points from 2 games.
The highlight of the match at the Shahdara University was a fine hat-trick scored by Aman Thapa.
Other scorers were Pawan Partap, Shaheen John and Amit Bisht.
Delhi play Punjab on Saturday. PTI AH AH .
