Minister New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali today asserted that terrorist outfits would not be allowed to operate from his country, which might jeopardise the interest of its neighbours, including India.

He said Dhaka and New Delhi have put in place a very "intensive security framework" including a three-tier mechanism between the home ministries of the two nations at the ministerial level and at the joint-secretary level.

"No terrorist outfit is allowed to operate from Bangladesh and jeopardise the security interest of our neighbours, including India," Ali said while addressing the Raisina Dialogue.

He noted that concrete steps have been taken jointly to improve the security climate in the region.

Ali said the displacement of Rohingya people from Myanmar has soured relations between the two countries.

"We hope to see the problem to be resolve permanently with sustainable return of Rohingyas to Myanmar. Bangladesh and Myanmar recently discussed and finalised the text (of the agreement) to facilitate the return of the Rohingyas from Bangladesh," he said.

According to the agreement, Myanmar has agreed to accept 1,500 Rohingya each week and return all of them to Myanmar within two years.

More than 7,40,000 Rohingya have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh amid violence in Rakhine state in 2016 and 2017.

He also urged India and the international community to keep putting pressure on Myanmar authorities so that complete and sustainable repatriation of Rohingya refugees would be ensured. PTI PR SMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.