Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 18 (PTI) The legendary dancing couple Dhananjayan and Shanta Dhananjayan have been selected for Kerala government's prestigious Nishagandhi award-2018.

The award, instituted by the Tourism Department of Kerala to honour personalities in the fields of music and dance, carries a cash of Rs 1.50 lakh and citation.

Announcing the award, the State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said this year's week-long Nishagandhi dance festival would begin from January 20.

Iconic composer Ilayaraja, Mohiniyattom exponent Bharati Shivaji were the earlier winners of the award. PTI JRK RC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.