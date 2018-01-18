New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Highway developer Dilip Buildcon (DBL) today said it has bagged a road project worth Rs 730 crore in Madhya Pradesh from NHAI.

"The company has been declared L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) road project in Madhya Pradesh," Dilip Buildcon said in a BSE filing.

The project is for construction of four laning from km 624.480 to km 653.225 (delinked stretch of Seoni-MP/MH border) of NH-7 in Madhya Pradesh.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading 1.32 per cent higher at Rs 973 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK ANS MR .

