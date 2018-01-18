New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Autopsy was today conducted on a 28-year-old doctor from Tamil Nadu, a day after he was found dead at his rented flat in north-east Delhi's Shahdara, the police said.

The post-mortem was conducted by a three-member medical board.

Sharath Prabhu was a first-year post-graduate medicine student at the University College of Medical Sciences, affiliated to the Delhi University.

"The autopsy was conducted today and the body was handed over to the family, who have taken the body for the last rites," Medical Superintendent of the GTB Hospital, Sunil Kumar, said.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam visited the GTB Hospital, where a memorial was held for Prabhu, according to a statement.

Police said the body was handed over to Prabhu's family members who left for Tamil Nadu for performing the last rites.

Police added that the viscera and stomach contents have been preserved.

Prabhu was found unconscious outside the washroom of the apartment around 7 am yesterday by his flatmates, who took him to the GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Some syringes were found near his body. Two vials containing potassium and insulin were also found from the room.

Prabhu did not stay at the college's hostel, but had a rented accommodation. PTI SLB KND RCJ .

