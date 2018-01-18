passenger Hyderabad, Jan 18 (PTI) Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Hyderabad Zonal Unit today said they seized foreign currency worth Rs 1.05 crore from a passenger who was about to board a flight to Dubai.

According an official statement from the department, the passenger was carrying the currency in Omani and Saudi Riyals.

"The passenger on interrogation stated that the currency was obtained from persons in violation of FEMA, 1999 (Foreign Exchange Management Act)," it said.

Further investigation was underway, it added. PTI GDK BNM .

