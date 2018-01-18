Visakhapatnam, Jan 18 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour near Sileru under the GK Veedhi police station limits in the agency area of Visakhapatnam.

Inspector V Narayana Rao of the GK Veedhi police station said the accused, Pangi Jinnu (40), is still at large.

Both the accused and the girl belong to a tribal community.

The girl had gone to the forest with Jinnu, his son, and some other children to collect firewood yesterday afternoon when Jinnu took her to a secluded spot on the pretext of plucking fruits, and raped her, the complaint said.

Police today registered a case under section 376 (rape) of IPC and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

While a hunt is on for the accused, the girl was admitted to a hospital here for medical examination, the police officer said. PTI COR KRK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.