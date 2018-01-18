Los Angeles, Jan 18 (PTI) "Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo has inked a new two-year contract with the ABC Studios for the potential seasons 15 and 16 of the network's hit show.

The 48-year-old actor's deal also gives her a producer tag on the long-running medical drama, along with a co- executive producer credit on the upcoming spin-off of the show, Entertainment Weekly confirmed.

Pompeo will now earn USD 575,000 per episode, along with her producing fee in the two aforementioned shows.

She also has a deal with production banner Calamity Jane and is rumoured to receive USD 20 million per year, making her the highest paid female actor on a primetime drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor also made her directorial debut on the 13th season of the show (episode 18).

"Grey's Anatomy" is curently in its season 14. PTI RDS RDS .

