Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today welcomed Israel's help in the distressed agriculture sector, saying it will help meet the goal of doubling farmers' incomes.

"Technologies which you (Israel) offer will surely double the income of our farmers," Fadnavis said at the India-Israel Business Summit here, which was attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The NDA government at the Centre has set itself a target of doubling farmer's incomes by 2022.

Fadnavis said initiatives such as the centre of excellence will "change the face of agriculture in India and Maharashtra".

Israel and Maharashtra are cementing their agricultural ties further with the signing of an agreement wherein Israel will help build a water grid in the parched Marathwada region.

"I think with your experience and technology, we will be able to create one of the biggest and best water grid in Maharashtra," he said.

Fadnavis, whose administration will soon be holding an investor summit, said the state attracted half the foreign direct investment into India last year and is an export "powerhouse" which contributed 30 per cent of the country's export earnings.

He also referred to terrorism, terming the 26/11 tragedy as an attack on humanity and not on the country's sovereignty alone, and said the fight against terror can be intensified further.

After the summit, Fadnavis had a one-on-one meeting with Netanyahu and also hosted a lunch for the Israeli delegation. PTI AA KRK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.