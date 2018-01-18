New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Freight forwarders apex body FFFAI will host the international logistics congress FWC-2018 in September this year.

"Federation of Freight Forwarders' Associations in India (FFFAI), which is the apex body of 28 customs clearance and freight forwarders associations from across the country will be hosting the first international logistics congress 'FIATA World Congress 2018' (FWC-2018) from September 26-29, 2018," it said here.

It said the world congress will be attended by more than 1,500 Indian and overseas delegates from different parts of the world.

It said the logistics industry in India has assumed importance in view of present government's impetus on manufacturing, trade facilitation, exim trade and infrastructure development.

The association said FWC-2018 is a huge opportunity to Indian freight forwarders and logistics industry to expand their business partnering with overseas counterparts. PTI NAM BAL .

